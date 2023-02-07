Solution Design Analyst - Planning

Job summary

Analysis and Design: - Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict and duplication. - Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks. - Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations. - Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design. - Collaborate with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions. - Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs. - Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data. Project Delivery: - Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support. - Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams. - Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review and deliver clear user communications. - Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions. Operations: - Key role as part of BAU Planning Technical CoE activity, working with Business Partners to triage and prioritise defects and enhancements raised by Planning Practitioners globally - Progress diagnosis and resolution of defects and enhancements in collaboration with BP CoE and within BP governance and requirements, working closely with Technical and Funcitonal colleagues as well as and external partners

Essential Education - Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Engineering, Business Administration or equivalent education - Must have completed all necessary certification (Contributor, Author L1, Author L2, Admin L1) in Kinaxis RapidResponse. Experience and Job requirements - S&OP processes (including understanding of technology for Demand-Supply Balancing and collaboration), Demand and Supply Planning / forecasting process in FMCG industry - 5 yrs plus experience as an IT Functional consultant (APO and Kinaxis) - 2/3 end to end Implementation experience on Kinaxis RapidResponse - 2 yrs + experience of Kinaxis Rapid Response handling of different Kinaxis RapidResponse modules like Supply Planning, Forecasting and Demand Planning, Inventory Management, Capacity Planning, Attribute Based Planning, S&OP. - 2 yrs + experience with Talend transformation tool - Configuration experience in SAP APO - Experience in integrating Kinaxis with multiple ERP systems. - Experience in Agile Delivery Methodology and strong exposure to some of bp's selection on DevOps Tools such as ADO, - A good communicator able to deliver your message effectively and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form. - Be able to work in a demanding development environment and a service that is global in nature.