Solution Design Analyst - SAP Controlling and Finance

Job summary

Analysis and Design: - Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict, and duplication. - Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks. - Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations. - Configure key SAP systems and lead Vendor teams to support these configurations. - Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design. - Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions. - Use tools to manage requirements and traceability. - Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs - Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data. Project Delivery: - Design, configure and develop FICO solutions - Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support. - Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams. - Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review. - Deliver clear user communications. - Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions. - Break down large problems into incremental deliveries with clear benefits. Operations - Help the Service manage incidents working in collaboration with our Service Partners and Business where needed. - Participate and contribute to Major Incident resolution to help restore business operations quickly reducing the overall impact.

Essential Education - Commerce Background preferably a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant or an MBA Finance - SAP certification in FI and CO Product Costing and Material Ledger Transfer Pricing Essential experience and job requirements - 7-9 years plus work experience - 4- 5 yrs experience as an SAP Functional consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP FICO solutions - hands on experience is a must - Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on FICO including Product Costing and Transfer Pricing. - Proficient in design and configuration of CO sub-modules - Controlling General Settings, Cost element Accounting, Cost Centre Accounting, Internal Order, Product Costing, Sales Order Costing and Profitability Analysis, Material Ledger with Actual Costing. - Proficient in Configuration of FI -modules - General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables and Asset Accounting. - Experience on Integration of FI with other modules (MM & SD) including interface using IDOC and SAP PI. - Good Ability to conceptualise the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP - Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews, and retrospectives) - A good communicator able to deliver your message patiently, effectively, and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form. - Be able to work in a demanding development environment and a service that is global in nature - Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and respond in a proactive manner where appropriate. - Be an excellent team player, with the ability to influence and grow others to achieve success.



This role will work within the I&E Castrol DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate shoulder to shoulder with wider teams within I&E.