Solution Design Analyst - SAP O2C and Portal

Job summary

As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, within BP Castrol there is a need to transform planning to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics whilst leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. BP Castrol is modernizing its Procurement process through targeted projects and additionally rolling out SAP to countries by replacing the old ERP legacy systems. We would also be embarking on our S/4Hana implementation in the coming years. You will be playing a key role in the design, implementation, and operations of the P2P solutions in SAP. You will be a technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. The Solution Design Analyst will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. Will be expected to engage other IT&S teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity. As a part of our team, you will be able to apply your knowledge and skills to help our Business achieve their purpose. You will have the opportunity to work with numerous state-of-the-art devices and technologies and participate in international global projects. BP is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.

Analysis and Design: -

Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict and duplication. - Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks. - Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations. - Configure key systems to support these requirements. - Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design. Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions. - Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs. - Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data. - Create and design End to End solutions and articulate key elements through diagrams and presentations. Project Delivery: - Design, configure and develop Order to Cash and Portal solutions - Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support. - Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams. - Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review. - Deliver clear user communications. - Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions. - Break down large problems into incremental deliveries with clear benefits. Own delivery of enhancements/improvements to the business. Relationship and Stakeholder Management: - Work with the I&E leadership to build strong business intimacy with commercial partners. - Work closely with our IT teams Globally and with our global user community. - Work in partnership with Product Owners/Managers to prioritise competing demands and obtain stakeholder buy-in.



Project Delivery: -

Design, configure and develop Order to Cash and Portal solutions - Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support. - Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams. - Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review.



Essential Education

Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education - SAP certification in OTC Essential experience and job requirements - 8 years plus work experience - 5 yrs plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions - Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on Order to Cash - Strong technical experience of Order to Cash Journey in SAP and Interfaces/APIs - Strong technical knowledge of Portals and EDI technology - Thorough technical understanding of systems integration ideally using SAP PI and Proxy Classes - Experience in integrating with multiple ERP systems - Good Ability to conceptualize the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP - Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews and retrospectives) - Ability to own and deliver discrete pieces of work. - A good communicator able to deliver your message patiently, effectively and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and respond in a proactive manner where appropriate. - Be an excellent team player, with the ability to influence and grow others to achieve success. - Expertise in analysis tools and techniques including requirements gathering and user stories definition.



Desirable criteria & qualifications - Industry Experience in Order to Cash Journey - ITIL Qualification - Working cross functionally with Logistics, P2P, Finance, Manufacturing, as well as Master Data Teams













As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, within BP Castrol there is a need to transform planning to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics whilst leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. BP Castrol is modernizing its Procurement process through targeted projects and additionally rolling out SAP to countries by replacing the old ERP legacy systems. We would also be embarking on our S/4Hana implementation in the coming years. You will be playing a key role in the design, implementation, and operations of the P2P solutions in SAP. You will be a technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. The Solution Design Analyst will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. Will be expected to engage other IT&S teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity. As a part of our team, you will be able to apply your knowledge and skills to help our Business achieve their purpose. You will have the opportunity to work with numerous state-of-the-art devices and technologies and participate in international global projects. BP is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.

