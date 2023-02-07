Solution Design Analyst - SAP P2P

Job summary

Analysis and Design:- Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict, and duplication.- Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.- Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations.- Configure key systems to support these requirements.- Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design.- Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions.- Use tools to manage requirements and traceability.- Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs- Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data.Project Delivery:- Design, configure and develop P2P, MM solutions - Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support.- Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams.- Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review.- Deliver clear user communications.- Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and

Essential Education - Bachelors or masters degree in Engineering, MIS, CS - SAP certification in MM and VIM Essential experience and job requirements - 7-9 years plus work experience - 4-5 yrs. plus experience as an SAP consultant – hands on experience is a must. - Functional experience and deep understanding of SAP P2P solutions including both direct and indirect procurement. - Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on P2P - Strong technical experience of Procurement Execution processes in SAP, including both direct and indirect procurement. Strong experience with direct procurement and SAP Materials Management. - Experience working cross functionally with other areas too like Finance, Tax and Supply Chain is also essential. - SRM and Ariba experience an advantage, including contract and catalogue management. - Thorough technical understanding of systems integration ideally using SAP PI and Proxy Classes. Experience in integrating with multiple ERP systems - Good Ability to conceptualise the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP - Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews, and retrospectives) - Ability to own and deliver discrete pieces of work. - A good communicator able to deliver your message patiently, effectively, and concisely at various levels.



This role will work within the I&E Castrol DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate shoulder to shoulder with wider teams within I&E.

