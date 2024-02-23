This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration.

The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Solution Development Manager sitting under bp’s Solutions Development team, within the Advanced Energy Solutions. The role holder will be responsible for leading all aspects of the entire process of creating and implementing solutions in close collaboration with multiple interfaces, such as business collaborators, I&E digital experts and other relevant teams.

This is an active leadership role within the Solution team and is wholly responsible for driving, exploring, and implementing the advanced energy solutions through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialisation and business development activities. The successful candidate demonstrates the strong ownership of the projects to define the use case and to ensure the successful delivery as response to the local business request. The role requires the candidate to be a good collaborator with the engagement of multiple functions and business stakeholders across the group.

Lead end-to-end project management, ensuring timely and successful delivery to support bp Pulse ANZ business expansion, ideally with the proven experience of innovation evaluation, feasibility assessment, procurement, installation, construction and launch at key locate

Identify, evaluate, and deliver innovation and commercially viable solutions through a collaborative approach within the business entities, the relevant teams, and outsides parties.

Lead the planning, execution, and delivery of solution development projects to make sure a lean but workable solution is developed with an appropriate and acceptable risk profile.

Drive the development of solutions wherever possible in order to support the long-term strategic plans of bp’s business and I&E growth.

Work closely with procurement teams to drive cost efficiencies through the procurement process.

Lead 3rd party partner and OEM relationships in the context of partnerships which enable solution development and demonstrations.

Ensure detailed documentation of solution design and implementation for future reference and knowledge transfer.

Support the potential market commercialization of the proven solutions with Solution Deployment team.

Collaborate with the relevant teams to conduct market research and analysis.

Masters’ degree level in engineering, preferable with Project Management certification.

Proven experience in delivering the successful projects and innovative solutions related to EV business in ANZ Market

Sound knowledge of technical and economic evaluation of the innovation technologies.

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate with the cross-functional teams.

Strong capability to engage with internal and external stakeholders to enhance the overall project value.

Solid project management experience, coordinate and prioritize the workstreams and lead the risks to achieve the maximum value for bp’s benefits.

Resilient, result-oriented, and strategic-thinking to lead the projects in a sophisticated organization environment.

Independent, agile, and autonomic.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



