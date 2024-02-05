This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Solution Development Manager, sitting under bp’s Solutions Development team, within the Advanced Energy Solutions. The role holder will be responsible for overseeing the entire process of creating and implementing solutions to meet bp’s engine businesses growth in close collaboration with multiple interfaces, such as business collaborators, I&E digital experts and other relevant teams.

The Solution Development Manager is an active leadership role within the Solution Development team and is wholly responsible for driving, exploring, and implementing the advanced energy solutions through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialisation and business development activities. The successful candidate demonstrates the strong ownership of the projects to ensure the successful delivery and to define the use case in various new energy scenarios. The role requires the candidate to be a good collaborator with the engagement of multiple functions and business partners across the group.

- Responsible for the entire solution development process from opportunity evaluation to deliver innovative and commercially viable use cases.

- Lead a range of innovation projects through a collaborative approach within the business entities, the relevant teams, and outsides parties.

- Lead the planning, execution, and delivery of solution development projects to make sure a lean but workable solution is developed with an appropriate and acceptable risk profile.

- Drive the development of solutions wherever possible in order to support the long-term strategic plans of bp’s business and I&E growth.

- Work closely with procurement teams to drive cost efficiencies through the procurement process.

- Lead 3rd party partner and OEM relationships in the context of partnerships which enable solution development and demonstration.

- Ensure thorough documentation of solution design and implementation for future reference and knowledge transfer.

- Support the potential market commercialization of the validated solutions with Solution Deployment team.

- Collaborate with the relevant teams to conduct market research and analysis.

- Align with internal code of conduct and what we value.

At bp, you have the opportunity to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also help employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues.

- Masters’ degree level in engineering, preferable with an additional degree in economics or business management.

- Proven experience in delivering the successful projects and innovative solutions.

- Sound knowledge of technical and economic evaluation of the innovation technologies.

- Good communicator and coordinator with the cross-functional teams.

- Strong capability to engage with internal and external stakeholders to maximize the overall project value.

- Solid project management experience, organize and prioritize the workstreams and manage the risks to achieve the maximum value for bp’s benefits.

- Deep market insights, especially in the space of BESS, micro grid and energy management.

- Resilient, result-oriented, and strategic-thinking to lead the projects in a complex organization environment.

- Independent, agile, and autonomic.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



