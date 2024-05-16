Solution Development, Senior Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Join us in reimagining energy for people and our planet by helping our world reach net zero and improve people’s lives!

Our Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration.

Our team’s purpose is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the key capabilities, places the right technology decision, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage!

Summary of Role

This is an active leadership role within our Solution Development team and is wholly responsible for exploring, driving, and implementing the large-scale storage and energy management through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialization and business development activities.

What You Will Do

You will be leading the entire life cycle of solution development, ensuring timely and successful delivery, ideally with the proven experience of innovation evaluation, feasibility assessment, procurement, and on-site development works.

Identify, evaluate, and deliver innovation and commercially viable solutions to ensure flawless solution integration through a collaborative approach within the business entities, the relevant teams, and outsides parties.

Elaborate the project timescales, technologies, and project costs (if applicable), identify potential risks, and elaborate strategies to make sure a lean but workable solution is developed with an appropriate and acceptable risk profile.

Support the potential market commercialization of the proven solutions with Solution Deployment team.

What We Are Looking For?

Proven experience in delivering the successful projects and innovative solutions related to new energy business.

Sound knowledge of technical and economic evaluation of the innovation technologies, ideally with a good understanding of power trading.

Strong capability to engage with internal and external stakeholders to maximize the overall project value.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

