Job summary

The opportunity:



Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint.



This purpose of the Workday Product Owner (WPO) is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people.



You will be responsible to build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The WPO will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.