Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support and advice to a subsurface team, region or function, promoting and implementing data standards and resolving data management, migration, integration, and data quality issues, implementing improvements to data management practices and processes.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse (bp's system for group reporting), SAP Ariba and Salesforce.

As Solution Manager (for Source to Pay templates) you will use your business and procurement knowledge to design and govern the solution design of bp's template solutions for procurement as well as advising on the systems requirements relating to procurement templates. In addition, you'll work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful implementation of bp's Ariba and Fieldglass templates across the globe.

As design lead for the templates, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself and your team.

aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardization of processes and designs across the bp group.

The Solution Manager reports to the Solution & Portfolio Senior Manager

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and complex business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Design global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

Lead the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarization, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

Lead template fit gap and user training sessions.

Provide expertise and constructive feedback to peer’s design work.

Identify, analyze, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Provide expertise for designs that cross functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs.

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Work with individuals to set performance goals in focus@bp and regularly check-in on goal progress.

Schedule regular 1:1 catch-ups with team members and provide support and coaching when needed.

Discuss career aspirations with team members and ensure everyone has a development plan with focus areas identified, including training needs and stretch assignments.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to priorities effectively for yourself and the team.

2+ years of experience of system design

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

Subject Matter expert on multiple of the following Source to Pay areas: Ariba P2P, Ariba Guided Buying, Ariba SLP, Ariba Contracting, Ariba Sourcing, Fieldglass, Ariba Network

Knowledge of integration with Finance and SAP MDG

Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the SAP Ariba and Fieldglass areas

A solid understanding of user transactional processes within SAP Ariba.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

12+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organization.

Experience of Agile ways of working



