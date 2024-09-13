Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse (bp's system for group reporting), SAP Ariba and Salesforce. As Solution Manager (for Finance) you will use your business and finance knowledge to craft and govern the solution design of bp's template solutions for procurement as well as advising on the systems requirements relating to finance templates. In addition, you'll work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful implementation of bp's S/4 HANA and CFIN Templates across the globe. As design lead for the templates, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself, and your team are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardization of processes and designs across the bp group.

Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and complex business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Design global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

Lead the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarization, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

Lead template fit gap and user training sessions.

Guide and constructive feedback to peer's design work.

Identify, analyze, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Guide for designs that multi-functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs.

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Work with individuals to set performance goals in focus@bp and regularly check-in on goal progress.

Schedule regular 1:1 catch-ups with team members and provide support and mentor when needed.

Discuss career aspirations with team members and ensure everyone has a development plan with focus areas identified, including training needs and stretch assignments.

Essential Education & Experience

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. • Strong presentation and social skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of partners.

• Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment. • Ability to priorities optimally for yourself and the team.

• 2+ years of experience of system design

• Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

• Ability to formulate and tackle problems.

• Ability to build positive relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria

• 12+ years of meaningful work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience in rolling out 3+ end to end SAP FICO implementations

• Experience in S/4 HANA, CFIN and ECC

• Experience working in a multi-national organization.

• Experience of Agile ways of working

Product Experience & Expertise

• Deep knowledge and significant experience of SAP FI and CO processes, including AP, AR, AAPS, GL

• Significant experience with SAP and BW including a general solid grasp of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

• Knowledge of integration with SAP MDG

• Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment for General Ledger.

The enabling solutions team is part of the Digital Solutions & Transformation organization in Global Business Services. It provides services to all functions within Finance (R2R, Procurement, Customer, Data) and partners with Global Process Owners and transformation delivery teams to drive the strategy and transformation agenda. It also supports the end user community through sustain processes, training sessions and user groups.

The team also works directly with other functions, enablers and businesses in bp, to provide solutions to their business needs and to enable their own transformation agendas.

Enabling solutions operates in a fully agile framework and is located primarily in the global business service hubs across three locations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



