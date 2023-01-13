Solution Specialist

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Solutions Specialist reports to the Solution and Portfolio Senior Manager and is a subject matter expert in the design and solutioning across BP’s Global SAP systems.



The Solutions Specialist has deep process and technical knowledge of Record to Report, Source to Pay or Order to Cash processes and works in an Agile way as part of a cross functional team to deliver solutions to our customers.



The Solutions Specialist uses their business and accounting knowledge to gain a thorough understanding of the underlying business need and the business value proposition and leverages their technical know-how and subject matter expertise to propose solution options to the business.





Key accountabilities

Agile practices:

Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented.

Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Engage with the relevant stakeholders to understand, analyse and assess business requirements.

Participate in product synchronisation boards

Product Solution Design Ownership

Investigate and evaluate solution options.

Prototype solution design for review with business stakeholders.

Create and maintain high quality solution design.

Review solution designs to ensure global process design governance policies are adhered to, and that solutions comply with corporate governance and external regulatory bodies.

Ensure options and recommendations for solution design are discussed with business stakeholders and presented to the relevant governance forum.

Validate that other solutions that integrate with the core solution are compliant with GBS standards.

Ensure technical designs are reviewed and appropriately stored to ensure business needs are met, and the technical solution is aligned with the conceptual and process design.

Define the unit testing requirements for the solution and review and signoff on the execution.

Provide subject matter expertise to develop/maintain process maps and standard operating procedures.

Proactively identify opportunities for product/solution improvement and add these to the product backlog for discussion, consideration and prioritisation by the product owner.

Provide consultancy and solutions for business change.

Ensure design documentation and training materials are up to date.

Provide subject matter expertise to support Communities of Practice.

Support process review sessions for the business, providing detailed system solution knowledge, to assist in identifying opportunities for re-alignment and standardisation.

Maintain solutions training materials, and support delivery of training in line with agreed training programmes.

Provide functional subject matter expert input and involvement in major incident resolution as required.

Foster a culture where collaboration, innovation and experimentation, in search of value creation, are celebrated along with the dedication and effort that are required to scale such solutions across BP.

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with I&E and technical teams.

Develop and share best practices to enable consultation and engagement with the business and GBS function to ensure that all business, statutory, and fiscal requirements are satisfied.

Organise and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the solutions team.

Participate in design authorities, network meetings and participate in mentoring cohorts to foster knowledge sharing.

Use designated knowledge management processes and tools.

Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP.

Contribute to continuous improvement.

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Proven ability to effectively manage conflict..

Individual has a passion for problem solving and the ability to propose and recommend solutions.

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills, including helping others solve complex problems

Passion for self-learning and enthusiasm for sharing knowledge with others

Experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Significant experience with SAP or BW including a general working knowledge of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritise effectively.

5+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

Experience of Agile ways of working

Deep knowledge of Group reporting and financial consolidation in a multi-national organisation.

Subject Matter expert on Joint Venture Accounting processes and SAP JVA functionality

Significant experience of system design and system deployment in the Joint Venture Accounting area

Deep knowledge and significant experience with SAP FICO functionality and a solid understanding of user transactional processes in an SAP environment.