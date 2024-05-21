Solution Specialist (FI Integration)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities:

GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse, SAP Ariba and Salesforce.

As Solution Specialist (for Group Reporting and FI Integration) you will use your business and accounting knowledge to govern the solution design of bp's legacy Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) system as well as your deep knowledge of SAP FI to design global solutions to resolve problems across bp's complex system landscape.

In addition, you'll be accountable for coordinating the specification of the core configuration settings for establishing new entities in SAP and bp's Finance Business Warehouse System (FBW) and for supervising the work associated with the successful load and transformation of financial data coming from other ERP systems and validating financial data in bp's FBW for migrated entities.

You will also give your knowledge and experience of FI processes and group reporting towards new solution design for group reporting using S/4 HANA - Central Finance as part of bp's ERP Transformation Project.

Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and complicated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Design global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical customers.

Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

Lead template fit gap and user training sessions.

Guide and constructive feedback to peers design work.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

Investigate and solve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Guide for designs that multi-functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs.

Guiding to others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Essential Education & Experience:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. • Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA) Strong presentation and social skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of customers.

Experience in collecting business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Ability to prioritise effectively for yourself and the team.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build strong relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

Product Experience & Expertise :

Deep knowledge and significant experience with Group and statutory reporting and consolidation processes.

Good knowledge of group reporting technologies such as SAP S/4 Group Reporting and SAP BPC.

Deep knowledge and experience of integrating external systems and technologies into SAP FI such as Workday and Blackline.

Knowledge of financial data migration and financial reconciliations.

Knowledge of data integration tools, such as Informatica.

Significant experience with SAP and BW including a general working knowledge of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience-working in a multi-national organisation.

Experience of Agile ways of working

Enabling Solutions is a distributed team spanning multiple locations and serving customers from across the globe to design, deploy and sustain solutions.

This role has global exposure and you will work closely with:

Solution authorities in different functional areas.

Internal / External auditors

Deployment project data migration teams

ERP Transformation Project team





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.