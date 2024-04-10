Solution Specialist Fixed Assets

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and sophisticated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Design global standard solutions to meet business needs. Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical customers.

Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

Own the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

Lead template fit gap and user training sessions,

Guide and constructive feedback to peers design work.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Guide for designs that multi-functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers needs.

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

For new designs or changes to craft, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, embrace, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Crucial Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA) Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators. • Passion and experience in assembling business requirements and improving processes and systems. • General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment • Ability to prioritise optimally.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions

Ability to formulate and solve problems

Ability to build positive relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

2+ years of experience of system design

Product Experience & Expertise

Deep knowledge and experience of Asset accounting processes and the configuration and functionality within SAP FI-AA and SAP PS

Significant experience with SAP including a general confirmed understanding of transactional processes in an SAP environment

Desirable Experience

12 + years with 9+ years of significant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.