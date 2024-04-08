Solution Specialist - Inter-company

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA) Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of customers.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Ability to prioritise efficiently for yourself and the team. consistent record of system design

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and tackle problems. Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.

Product Experience & Expertise.

Deep knowledge and experience of working with Inter-company Processes in a multi-national organisation Deep knowledge of SAP FI

Knowledge of financial data migration and financial reconciliations

Significant experience with SAP and BW including a general solid grasp of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

Desirable Criteria

Total 12 years and 9 years of significant work experience with systems and process design

Experience of Agile ways of working





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.