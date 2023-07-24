Solution Specialist

Job summary

The Solutions Specialist reports to the Solution and Portfolio Senior Manager and is a subject matter expert in the design and solutioning across BP’s Global SAP systems. The Solutions Specialist has deep process and technical knowledge of Record to Report, Source to Pay or Order to Cash processes and works in an Agile way as part of a cross functional team to deliver solutions to our customers. The Solutions Specialist uses their business and accounting knowledge to gain a thorough understanding of the underlying business need and the business value proposition and leverages their technical know-how and subject matter expertise to propose solution options to the business.

Finance



Operations Group



The Solutions Specialist reports to the Solution and Portfolio Senior Manager and is a subject matter expert in the design and solutioning across BP's Global SAP systems.The Solutions Specialist has deep process and technical knowledge of Record to Report, Source to Pay or Order to Cash processes and works in an Agile way as part of a cross functional team to deliver solutions to our customers.The Solutions Specialist uses their business and accounting knowledge to gain a thorough understanding of the underlying business need and the business value proposition and leverages their technical know-how and subject matter expertise to propose solution options to the business.

Key Accountabilities



Key Accountabilities

Agile practices:

Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented.

Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Engage with the relevant stakeholders to understand, Analyse and assess business requirements.

Participate in product synchronization boards.

Product Solution Design Ownership

Lead end to end solution design across functional areas.

Investigate and evaluate solution options.

Prototype solution design for review with business stakeholders.

Create and maintain high quality solution design.

Review solution designs to ensure global process design governance policies are adhered to, and that solutions comply with corporate governance and external regulatory bodies.

Ensure options and recommendations for solution design are discussed with business stakeholders and presented to the relevant governance forum.

Validate that other solutions that integrate with the core solution are compliant with GBS standards.

Ensure technical designs are reviewed and appropriately stored to ensure business needs are met, and the technical solution is aligned with the conceptual and process design.

Define the unit testing requirements for the solution and review and signoff on the execution.

Provide subject matter expertise to develop/maintain process maps and standard operating procedures.

Proactively identify opportunities for product/solution improvement and add these to the product backlog for discussion, consideration and prioritization by the product owner.

Provide consultancy and solutions for business change.

Ensure design documentation and training materials are up to date.

Provide subject matter expertise to support Communities of Practice.

Support process review sessions for the business, providing detailed system solution knowledge, to assist in identifying opportunities for re-alignment and standardization.

Maintain solutions training materials, and support delivery of training in line with agreed training programme.

Provide functional subject matter expert input and involvement in major incident resolution as required.

Business & Partnership

Foster a culture where collaboration, innovation and experimentation, in search of value creation, are celebrated along with the dedication and effort that are required to scale such solutions across BP.

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with I&E and technical teams.

Develop and share best practices to enable consultation and engagement with the business and GBS function to ensure that all business, statutory, and fiscal requirements are satisfied.

Knowledge Sharing/Management

Organize and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the solutions team.

Participate in design authorities, network meetings and participate in mentoring cohorts to foster knowledge sharing.

Use designated knowledge management processes and tools.

Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP.

Contribute to continuous improvement.

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Proven ability to effectively manage conflict.

Individual has a passion for problem solving and the ability to propose and recommend solutions.

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills, including helping others solve complex problems.

Passion for self-learning and enthusiasm for sharing knowledge with others.

Experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Significant experience with SAP including a general working knowledge of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to priorities effectively.

Desirable Criteria

5+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organization.

Experience of Agile ways of working

Deep knowledge of Group reporting and financial consolidation in a multi-national organization.

Essential Product Experience & Expertise

Deep knowledge and significant experience with SAP FICO functionality and configuration and a solid understanding of user transactional processes in an SAP environment.

Subject Matter expert on Joint Venture Accounting processes and SAP JVA functionality

Significant experience of system design and system deployment in the Joint Venture Accounting area

Desirable Experience

Knowledge of S/4 HANA.

Oil & Gas Industry Experience





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.