This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for delivering bespoke origination and execution, across multiple geographies and commodities, involving all aspects of credit and commodity linked financing, driving new and existing business growth, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximize value.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering bespoke origination and execution, across multiple geographies and commodities, involving all aspects of credit and commodity linked financing, driving new and existing business growth, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximize value.



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The Solutions Specialist reports to the Solution Manager and Portfolio Senior Manager and is a subject matter expert in the design and solutioning across BP’s Global service center technologies.

The Solutions Specialist has deep process and technical knowledge of customer processes and how we can support these processes leveraging best of breed service center and customer relationship management technologies. The Solution Specialist must drive the right solution to meet business goals within a sustainable and manageable solution framework.

The Solutions Specialist uses their business, user, and customer experience knowledge to gain a thorough understanding of the underlying business need and the business value proposition and leverages their technical know-how and subject matter expertise to propose solution options to the business.

Key Accountabilities

Agile practices:

Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented.

Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Engage with the relevant stakeholders to understand, analyze, and assess business requirements.

Participate in product synchronization boards.

Product Solution Design Ownership

Lead end to end solution design across functional areas.

Investigate and evaluate solution options.

Prototype solution design for review with business stakeholders.

Create and maintain high quality solution design.

Review solution designs to ensure global process design governance policies are adhered to, and that solutions comply with corporate governance and external regulatory bodies.

Ensure options and recommendations for solution design are discussed with business stakeholders and presented to the relevant governance forum.

Validate that other solutions that integrate with the core solution are compliant with GBS standards.

Ensure technical designs are reviewed and appropriately stored to ensure business needs are met, and the technical solution is aligned with the conceptual and process design.

Define the functional acceptance testing requirements for the solution and review and signoff on the execution.

Provide subject matter expertise to develop/maintain process maps and standard operating procedures.

Proactively identify opportunities for product/solution improvement and add these to the product backlog for discussion, consideration and prioritization by the product owner.

Provide consultancy and solutions for business change.

Ensure design documentation and training materials are up to date.

Provide subject matter expertise to support Communities of Practice.

Support process review sessions for the business, providing detailed system solution knowledge, to assist in identifying opportunities for re-alignment and standardisation.

Maintain solutions training materials, and support delivery of training in line with agreed training programmes.

Provide functional subject matter expert input and involvement in major incident resolution as required.

Business & Partnership

Foster a culture where collaboration, innovation, and experimentation, in search of value creation, are celebrated along with the dedication and effort that are required to scale such solutions across BP.

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with I&E and technical teams.

Develop and share best practices to enable consultation and engagement with the business and GBS function to ensure that all business, statutory, and fiscal requirements are satisfied.

Knowledge Sharing/Management

Organize and lead ongoing knowledge sharing sessions for the solutions team.

Participate in design authorities, network meetings, and participate in mentoring cohorts to foster knowledge sharing.

Use designated knowledge management processes and tools.

Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP.

Contribute to continuous improvement.

Verify documentation is captured in a document management system.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.