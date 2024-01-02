Job summary

Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support and advice to a subsurface team, region or function, promoting and implementing data standards and resolving data management, migration, integration, and data quality issues, implementing improvements to data management practices and processes.



The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

The Solution chapter is accountable for owning, designing, governing and continuously improving the global products critical to bp's success, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience for our customers.

As solution specialist you will draw on your deep knowledge of business, SAP FSCM and Credit Management processes to gain a thorough understanding of the underlying business need and the business value proposition. You will leverage your technical know-how and subject matter expertise to propose solution options to meet bp's business needs.

As design lead for the template, you will ensure that solutions are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardization of processes and designs across the bp group.

The Solution Specialist reports to the Solution Manager.

• Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

• For approved demand, understand business requirements and complex business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

• Design global standard solutions to meet business needs.

• Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

• Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

• Lead the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarization, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

• Lead template fit gap and user training sessions.

• Provide expertise and constructive feedback to peer’s design work.

• Identify, analyze and delineate problems.

• Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

• Provide expertise for designs that cross functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs.

• Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

• Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

• For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

• Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

• Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

• Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

• Passion and experience in understanding business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

• Ability to prioritize effectively for yourself and the team.

• 2+ years of experience of system design

• Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

• Ability to formulate and solve problems.

• Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

• Subject Matter expert on SAP FSCM Credit Management, Collections Management, Dispute Management and Accounts Receivable.

• Good knowledge of  Cash & Banking (including IHC and BCM) and Cash Management is plus

• Knowledge of Sales & Distribution and integration with Finance is a plus.

• Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the FSCM, AR or C&B areas

• Deep knowledge and significant experience with SAP FICO functionality and a solid understanding of user transactional processes in an SAP environment.

• 8+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience working in a multi-national organization.

• Knowledge of S/4 HANA



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



