Finance



Subsurface Group



GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse (bp's system for group reporting), SAP Ariba and Salesforce.As Solution Specialist (for Accounts Payable and Concur templates) you will use your business, finance and procurement knowledge to design and govern bp's template solutions for Concur and Accounts Payable as well as advising the business on the systems requirements in these areas. In addition you'll work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful implementation of these templates across the globe.As design lead for the Accounts Payable and Concur templates, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself and other team members are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardisation of processes and designs across the bp group.The Solution Specialist reports to the Solution Manager



Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and complex business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Design global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

Lead the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarization, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

Lead template fit gap and user training sessions.

Provide expertise and constructive feedback to peer’s design work.

Identify, analyze, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Provide expertise for designs that cross functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs.

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritize effectively for yourself and the team.

2+ years of experience of system design

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

Subject Matter expert on Procure to Pay and Expenses processes along with in depth knowledge of SAP FI and Concur.

Knowledge of integration with SAP Ariba and SAP MDG

Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the SAP FI area

A solid understanding of user transactional processes within SAP.

9+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organization.

Experience of Agile ways of working



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



