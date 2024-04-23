Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

The Solution chapter is accountable for owning, designing, governing and continuously improving the global products critical to bp's success, whilst seeking to deliver the best user experience for our customers.

As solution Specialist you will draw on your deep process and technical knowledge of customer and interaction management processes to gain a detailed understanding of the underlying business need and the business value proposition. You will utilise your technical know-how and domain expertise to propose solution options to meet bp's business needs across bp's Global Customer Relationship systems.

As design lead for the template, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself and your team are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardisation of processes and designs across the bp group.

The Solution Specialist collaborates with the Solution Manager.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

• For approved demand, understand business requirements and sophisticated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

• Design global standard solutions to meet business needs.

• Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical partners.

• Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

• Own the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

• Lead template fit gap and user training sessions.

• Guide and constructive feedback to peers.

• Identify, analyse and delineate problems.

• Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

• Guide for designs that cross functionality to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs.

• Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems.

• Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

• For new designs or changes to craft, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

• Understand, adopt, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

• Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project

Essential criteria:

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

• Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of customers.

• Passion and experience in collecting business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

• Ability to prioritise efficiently for yourself and the team.

• 2+ years of experience of system design

• Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

• Ability to formulate and solve problems.

• Ability to build positive relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria

• 9+ years of significant work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

• Experience of Agile ways of working including scrum.

Essential Product Experience & Expertise:

• Subject Matter expert on Salesforce, specifically service cloud functionality and configuration.



Travel Requirement

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.