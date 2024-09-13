Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our Special team?



BS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse (bp's system for group reporting), SAP Ariba and Salesforce.

As Solution Specialist (for Finance) you will use your business and finance

Knowledge to craft and govern the solution design of bp's template solutions for procurement as well as advising on the systems requirements relating to finance templates. In addition, you'll work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful implementation of bp's S/4 HANA and CFIN Templates across the globe.

As design lead for the templates, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself and your team are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardisation of processes and designs across the bp group.

The Solution Specialist works with the Solution Manager

Be the authority on template solutions within the functional area and participate in design authorities.

For approved demand, understand business requirements and sophisticated business processes and scenarios and translate / break these down into a simplified set of requirements for which solutions can be investigated.

Design global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical customers.

Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

Own the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-gap, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

Lead template fit gap and user training sessions.

Guide and constructive feedback to peers design work.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

Investigate and resolve solution incidents and conduct root cause analysis.

Guide for designs that multi-functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs. Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems. Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

For new designs or changes to craft, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, embrace, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Where agreed, act as Solution Integration Lead for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Crucial Education & Experience

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. • Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of partners. • Passion and experience in gaining business requirements and improving processes and systems.• General understanding of systems deployment activities.• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.• Ability to prioritise optimally for yourself and the team.• 2+ years of experience of system design • Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.• Ability to formulate and solve problems.• Ability to build positive relationships with business customers, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria

• 9+ years of significant work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience in rolling out 3+ end to end SAP FICO implementations

• Experience in S/4 HANA, CFIN and ECC

• Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

• Experience of Agile ways of working

Product Experience & Expertise

• Deep knowledge and significant experience of SAP FI and CO processes, including AP, AR, AAPS, GL

• Significant experience with SAP and BW including a general solid understanding of transactional processes in an SAP environment.

• Knowledge of integration with SAP MDG

• Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment for General Ledger.

The enabling solutions team is part of the Digital Solutions & Transformation organisation in Global Business Services. It provides services to all functions within Finance (R2R, Procurement, Customer, Data) and partners with Global Process Owners and transformation delivery teams to drive the strategy And transformation agenda. It also supports the end user community through sustain processes, training sessions and user groups.

The team also works directly with other functions, enablers and businesses in bp, to provide solutions to their business needs and to enable their own transformation agendas.

Enabling solutions operates in a fully agile framework and is located primarily in the global business service hubs across three locations.





Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



