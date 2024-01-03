Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Supply & Trading Group



Responsible for providing expertise and technical leadership in bespoke origination activities across multiple commodities and execution across various geographies, involving all aspects of credit, commodity linked financing, delivering new market opportunities and providing leadership to support a strong culture of compliance and a trading environment that achieves commercial results.



The purpose of the digital solutions & transformation organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are crafted underpin processes that are essential to bp’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully driven requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and adaptable feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern, deploy and continuously improve the global products critical to bp’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

As the Solution and Portfolio Senior Manager, you will lead a global team across the gbs solution estate in Finance, Customer, Data and Procurement. Leading template solution design, solution key principles and execution, as well as providing insights and data points to support transformation. Part of the enabling solutions leadership team, you will help craft the future of templated solutions in bp.

Be part of the enabling solutions leadership team, helping to shape the future of enabling solutions, bring on more template solutions and grow the portfolio

Own the global solution subject area within enabling solutions, setting the standards and ensuring the appropriate resourcing, development and direction are in place

Lead all aspects of the delivery of designs, enhancements and improvements with the view to crafting best in class templated solutions to help bp achieve its aims

Take on the direct customer management of one of the heads of transformation for the four key gbs functions as the designated key point of contact (Finance, Customer, Procurement or Data) with the view to ensuring seamless integration within the teams

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills

Experience of developing and leading large, cross subject area, multi functional, global teams

Deep understanding of templated global solutions and their impact on organisations

Strong customer leadership skills with senior bp audience

Strong analytics skills with the ability to tell a story in a simple and compelling way

High level of experience of leading agile teams, adoption of agile practices, and leading in a multi-squad programme environment

Quality relevant degree or higher education

Strong background in accounting and control would be useful, as would a formal accounting qualification



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.