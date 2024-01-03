Entity:Finance
Supply & Trading Group
Responsible for providing expertise and technical leadership in bespoke origination activities across multiple commodities and execution across various geographies, involving all aspects of credit, commodity linked financing, delivering new market opportunities and providing leadership to support a strong culture of compliance and a trading environment that achieves commercial results.
Role Purpose
The purpose of the digital solutions & transformation organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organisation. The solutions that are crafted underpin processes that are essential to bp’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully driven requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and adaptable feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.
The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern, deploy and continuously improve the global products critical to bp’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.
As the Solution and Portfolio Senior Manager, you will lead a global team across the gbs solution estate in Finance, Customer, Data and Procurement. Leading template solution design, solution key principles and execution, as well as providing insights and data points to support transformation. Part of the enabling solutions leadership team, you will help craft the future of templated solutions in bp.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
