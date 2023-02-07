Solution design Analyst - SAP Logistics

Job summary

Analysis and Design: - Elicit requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict and duplication. - Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks. - Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations. - Configure key systems to support these requirements. - Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design. - Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions. - Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs. - Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data. Project Delivery: - Design, configure and develop Log and MM solutions - Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support. - Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams. - Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review. - Deliver clear user communications. - Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; sprint planning and retrospe

Essential Education - - Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Engineering, IT or equivalent education - SAP certification in LE, TD, WM, HUM and MM Essential experience and job requirements - 8 years plus work experience - 5 yrs plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions - Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience on Logistics and MM - Strong technical experience of Logistics Execution processes and E2E Materials Management in SAP - Strong technical experience of WM and Handling Unit Management - Thorough technical understanding of systems integration ideally using SAP PI and Proxy Classes. Experience in integrating with multiple ERP systems - Good Ability to conceptualise the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP - Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews and retrospectives) - Ability to own and deliver discrete pieces of work. - A good communicator able to deliver your message patiently, effectively and concisely at various levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form. - Be able to work in a demanding development environment and a service that is global in nature - Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and respond in a proactive manner where appropriate. - Be an excellent team player, with the ability to influence and grow others to achieve success. - Expertise in analysis tools and techniques including requirements gathering and user stories definition. Desirable criteria & qualifications - Industry Experience in Supply chain business - ITIL Qualification - Working cross functionally with O2C, P2P, APO



This role will work within the I&E Castrol DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate shoulder to shoulder with wider teams within I&E.