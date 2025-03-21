Solutions Core Architect

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

Responsible for leading and delivering innovative solutions, using advanced technical capabilities within their field of expertise, supporting the strategy of our Global Solution Owners (responsible for process and systems). Will use data, technical knowledge and specialist insight to be the catalyst for improvements. Can spot a “needle in the haystack”, working at a micro level within data, process or solutions and be able to interpret and articulate how process or system changes can support broader strategic objectives. Promotes analysis and ideas at senior forums and is able to translate their content so that collaborators can make decisions based on their recommendations. Energised and inspired by external developments in their specialist field, working in product groups with other large multi-nationals or directly with vendors to drive improvements back for our business. Will work cross-products, in strong partnerships with colleagues across the solutions team, HR services and the various Centres of Excellence.

To innovate and deliver HR services and solutions globally, ensuring compliance and consistency across Operations & Advisory, in Business & Technology Centres, driving continuous improvement and efficiency. As an informal leader within O&A, you will take an active role in coaching and developing, building HR capability across the function and creating embedding your insight and experience across all solutions teams.

What you will do:

In partnership with the Global Solution Owners, define and shape the process and technology used to deliver HR.

Use knowledge and data insight to highlight and optimise the use of process and technology.

Ensure changes are embedded cross-products and that integration points/dependencies are worked through with all appropriate Global Solution Owners.

Manage complex issues escalated up to you from across the group, help apply consistency to answers and increase knowledge across the group.

Share valuable insights, risks and opportunities to shape functional design.

Deliver project plans for medium projects, or input to planning with the portfolio office on large projects as a specialist.

Partner with and provide expertise for a wide range of stakeholders outside Technology and O&A: Integrations, Centers of Excellence, HR Services, Business Partnering.

Know the technology of your specialism and ensure deep awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the organisation in that space i.e. master data management, HCM strategies.

Lead by example, being able to use and showcase technology to demonstrate your solutions.

Keep up to date with product developments, releases and communities to continually challenge your knowledge.

In partnership with Global Service Owners, maximise the relationships with product vendors. Influence vendor product developments ensuring that help supports bp’s strategic direction.

Participate in external product groups and forums.

Control the design principles and be prepared to challenge exceptions with senior stakeholders.

Use data to identify improvements and opportunities in support of the business.

Engagement in large projects, leverage existing knowledge, help set direction, steer resources and track against plans.

Operate in a framework of internal/external compliance: ensure data and configuration processes within the teams meet the required expectations. You will highlight perceived gaps to Global Solution Owners to proactively address.

Provide senior management support for strategic changes in systems and organisation design.

Input and influence the product roadmaps (1-year horizon) based on data and insight – ensuring Global Solution Owners have maximum information to make the best decisions.

Use experience to coach, mentor and develop solution leads and analysts within Solutions team.

Onboard, manage and direct project teams ensuring their process changes, configuration and solutions fit within the standards, principles and frameworks.

Ensure your knowledge is embedded in change and documentation across the business.

What you will need:

Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area

5+ years of work experience

Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator

Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial

HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous

Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory

Skills:

Functional knowledge in core solution, Workday, including business process framework, security, and reporting

Basic knowledge of other HR products, for example but not limited to: Cornerstone, Hirevue, SharePoint, Salesforce

Breadth and depth across the HR functional areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Ability to effectively partner with the Services and Solution teams and successfully influence leaders

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the work with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions

Demonstrable record of getting results from your field of expertise to develop processes and products

Strong business insight and able to show where solutions can add new value to / enable the business at the leadership level

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Drives value-adding solutions - driven to create solutions to business problems. Track record of improving/adding new value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of standard process and actively learns from others

Acts as a coach develop your expertise for all Services and Solutions colleagues

Continually enhancing capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Effective standout colleague able to work successfully across organisational boundaries

Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Acts with integrity; role model of BP V&Bs to others in the function and business

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Technical:

Significant experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps

Significant experience in systems development and implementation

Significant experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes

Expertise in development/delivery of SAAS/Cloud-based products including integrations

Strong working knowledge of Recognition and Performance solutions and the Recognition and Performance technology market

Advanced project management methodologies experience with ability to create/manage comprehensive project plans

Comprehensive broad knowledge of P&C systems (esp. reward) and web applications

Possesses/applies advanced HR systems experience/judgment

Expert knowledge of technology trends

Behavioural:

Advanced leadership skills

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making

Demonstrable experience in multiple organizational change management roles

Demonstrable track record of project/programme management skills including stakeholder management/change expertise

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



