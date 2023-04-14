Job summary

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Oil & Gas Solutions is a global organization within bp Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.



Oil & Gas Solutions geophysicists support activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the Gulf-of-Mexico, early gas field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea. They work on clastic deep-water, paralic and non-marine reservoirs and carbonate reservoirs.



As an Oil & Gas Solutions geophysicist you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep-technical skills in geophysics, have a bias to subsurface integration and a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and reservoir performance predictions that underpin resource progression, field, and area development planning products across bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.



Key accountabilities:



As a member GSS Oil and Gas Solutions who will be deployed to a multi-disciplinary squad, you will be accountable for delivery of high-quality geophysical and integrated sub-surface products which impact business decisions. General GSS squad accountabilities are;

deliver a prioritized backlog of activities within a squad to meet the activity Terms of Reference (ToR).

promote squad safety and wellbeing, and work at a sustainable capacity.

develop and maintain relationships with partners and stakeholders to ensure delivery of effective products.

work with geophysics discipline members to understand and develop standards and best practices, integrate geophysical products and share learnings.

accountable for the quality of your own products through self-verification, utilizing recommended practice guidelines, peers, and subject matter experts where necessary.

work constructively with line manager to build and implement a personal development plan.

promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviors in line with bp beliefs.

A minimum of 6 years’ experience in a geophysics role.

in a geophysics role. Experience in development and production geoscience.

Skilled in delivering high quality seismic interpretation and in integrating geophysical products with other subsurface data and disciplines.

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk.

Ability to deliver ‘fit for purpose’ products to support business decisions.

Effective in planning and prioritization.

Strong collaboration and relationship building skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Experience working in multiple structural domains and the issues in delivering seismic interpretation with structural integrity.

Experience working in different depositional systems and the technical challenges/limitations of interpretating them on seismic data.

Geophysical analysis experience.

Practical experience in working with 4D.

Familiarity in integrating seismic products into models.

Familiarity with Petrel.

BSc in Geophysics or Geology.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!