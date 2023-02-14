Solutions Lead - Future Org Soltions

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to support performance and reward reviews through the provision of HRIS solutions, ensuring solutions meet internal compliance and data privacy requirements, and encouraging knowledge sharing of best practice tools and technologies.

The Future Organization Solutions team is responsible for providing technology based solutions to our Future Organization team which encompasses People Analytics, Organization Design, Employee Insights and Agility Services.



Key Accountabilities:

Managing a part of the P&C solution - maintaining the health and operational integrity of your solutions / products, working with others to deliver stable operations

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and business needs, for example data privacy and digital security requirements

Managing a prioritised backlog of changes, covering maintenance, fixes (non-urgent) and improvements, with a horizon typically up to one year ahead

Planning, organising and leading the design, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes for your part of the P&C solution

Building strong partnerships with numerous bp partners – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams, within the solutions teams, and with teams outside P&C such as colleagues in I&E

Building external relations including vendor management and partnership

Truly understanding the business requirements and acting as a trusted advisor to develop solutions to complex problems, driving the required outcomes – actively elicit, analyse and document business and functional requirements through requirements workshops, interviews or meeting sessions with Project Sponsors, SMEs and other Partners to diagnose and resolve complex technical, process, and business issues related to your part of the P&C solution

Provide insights (both solicited and unsolicited) to respective client groups on patterns in data sources.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

5+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting HR business

3 years’ experience of relevant HR systems experience (organization design, employee surveys, data analysis)

Technical Capability

Digital fluency in order to work with technology teams to implement high-quality digital products and solutions

Demonstrable knowledge of HR information systems, including experience in designing and configuring business processes in various HR applications

Business Capability

People & business focus – all decisions clearly aligned to end user/business and bp strategy

Proven track record of evaluating and driving ‘value-add’ solutions – deeply integrated to ultimately improve business engagement and positively disrupt, where necessary

Excellent business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition and documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

Leadership & EQ Capability

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities

Strong team synergy skills

Strong influencing skills

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.