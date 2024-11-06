Solutions Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process authorities, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of this role is predominately to support the innovation of P&C technologies and platforms. The role needs to be updated of the exciting new features and products being offered by our SaaS providers and present opportunities to improve our existing process and technical landscape. You will be at the heart of an evolving technical landscape, furthering your experience of HR technologies and processes, seeing first-hand how they can release creativity. It will be a fast-paced and ambitious environment, with changing HR requirements, giving you insights and hands-on experience of innovative functionality.

Key Accountabilities:

Managing collaborators, handling teams and developing enduring relationships:

Handling collaborators, nurturing teams and developing enduring relationships,

Work with the Global Solution Delivery and Functional Leads,

People management and development, managing and guiding the team of solutions analyst to support global solutions team.

Safeguarding the integrity of our solutions whilst championing innovation:

Ensures that the solution/technical roles work in a consistent way, that the solutions are technically coherent, and implementation meets the desired business standards/requirements.

Coordinate between Solutions Analyst, Business and configuration teams for evaluating technical options for the delivery of the project.

Design and implement bp People and Culture systems to meet simple and complicated business requirements whilst ensuring that all standards, frameworks and standard practices are closely adhered.

Ensuring that all testing activities are duly completed, documented and communicated ensuring there are no production defects.

Supporting with system patch activity and the ongoing release management process.

Support change management activity by working closely with the change management team and the services delivery teams

Apply agile practices and principles to maximise business value and continuously improve the delivery of the right customer outcomes

Work with the business facing teams to evaluate the technical options and decide the best way to turn the high-level business requirements into a technical solution.

Provide innovative solutions to both current and future business challenges :

Keep up to date with the core SaaS platform updates and the associated feature deployment roadmap with a view to recommending where can demonstrate new features

Where applicable, participate in key SaaS platform user groups

Benchmark bp People and Culture systems and processes against other users and make recommendations where we can improve our ways of working

Support the wider solutions team by promoting innovative thinking and participating

Delivering value to bp and to our stakeholders leveraging proven analysis practices :

Documenting and mapping of 'As Is’ and ‘To Be’ operational processes including interviewing SMEs, conducting / contributing to workshops and gaining process approvals

Responsible for ensuring that business requirements are fully developed and documented e.g. functional, non-functional and reporting requirements

Ensure that the Business Requirements are analysed fully, with appropriate engagement from the business teams including the review of current processes and data sources

Act as the central control point for business analysis activities including working with stakeholders, third parties, and technical teams, as appropriate

Essential Education:

Bachelors Degree level or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability :

Knowledge of SDLC (Software Development life cycle)

Experience of working with Human Resources applications

A good level of knowledge of Microsoft Office products is expected

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights Business Capability

Business Capability

Working experience of project and analysis techniques and supporting tools for requirement definition and documentation

Proven ability to engage with stakeholders across business and technology domains

Experience documenting requirements, use-cases, process engineering and process improvement.

The role requires excellent verbal and written communication skills Leadership & EQ Capability

Leadership & EQ Capability :

People Management and Development

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Proven ability to integrate with cross functional teams

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills.

Problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy.

A positive attitude, willingness to learn and continually striving to improve

Desirable Criteria:

Functional experience of enterprise solution would be desirable and if needed training will be provided

Experience in a similar role working for a large-scale and complex organisation such as bp

Significant knowledge of analyst frameworks, business processes and business requirements methodologies

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills, possess an inquiring, problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy

Previous experience of working in the oil and gas or retail industries



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

