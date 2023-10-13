Solutions Lead TA & Onboarding (Solutions Lead for Offer, Onboarding & Vetting)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the management of HR processes through the provision of HRIS solutions, using sound technical capabilities to ensure solutions meet internal compliance and data privacy requirements, and developing knowledge of best practice tools and technologies.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Services & Solutions(S+S) is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process guides, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of the Solution Lead (SL)is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture(P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The Solutions Lead will build strong partnerships across P&C–with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The SL will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.

Key Accountabilities:

•Leading a part of the P&C solution -maintaining the health and operational integrity of your solutions / products, working with others to deliver stable operations

•Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and business needs, for example data privacy and digital security requirements

•Working closely with colleagues to ensure solutions / products co-exist seamlessly across P&C

•Handling a prioritised backlog of changes, covering maintenance, fixes (non-urgent) and improvements, with a focus on implementation of ongoing activities

•Developing and implementing plans for the design, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes for your part of the P&C solution

•Planning and driving substantial aspects of change projects, including acting as product owner, delivering through others, delivering to time, cost and quality, handling risks–organize and implement projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating design sessions, leading configuration, coordinating testing, and performing cutover

•Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp stakeholders–with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams, within the solutions teams, and with teams outside P&C such as colleagues in I&E

•Building external relations including vendor management

•Truly understanding the business requirements and working to resolve problems within your area, challenging the status quo and making proposals to deliver against objectives–actively elicit, analyse and document business and functional requirements through requirements workshops, interviews or meeting sessions with Project Sponsors, SMEs and other Partners to contribute to the resolution of technical, process, and business issues related to your part of the P&C solution

•Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to partner groups

•Working within guidelines and professional standards, research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements

•Supporting BP to be a thought-leader in the relevant technology space through ongoing external networking and tech landscape analysis

Essential Education:

•Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

•Demonstrated ability in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting HR business

•Demonstrable experience of relevant configuration and / or process support

•Solid understanding of HR guidelines and standard processes

•Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

•Exceptional skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to HR systems

•Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding/experience using Excel

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

•Digital fluency in order to work with technology teams to implement high-quality digital products and solutions

•Knowledgeable within your subject area, able to use independent judgement within your area and contribute in a team environment

•Demonstrable knowledge of HR information systems, including experience in designing and configuring business processes in various HR applications

•Experience working with the specific process areas and / or relevant technologies

•Experience of translating business requirements into functional designs

•Solid attention to detail

•Exhibit strong security and confidentiality practices.

•Strong problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical skills–curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning Business Capability

•People & business focus –all decisions clearly aligned to end user/business and bp strategy

•Consistent track record of evaluating and driving ‘value’ solutions –deeply integrated to ultimately improve business engagement and positively reinvent, where necessary

•Partner management –ability to engage with and influence key business collaborators. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication

•Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service

•Excellent business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition and documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

•Ability to accurately collect information in order to understand and assess the clients’ needs and situation. Adept documentation abilities, with experience in preparing business requirements, configuration documentation, test scripts and meeting notes. Experience of contributing to great employee / user experiences

•Ability to prioritize feature work and complete tasks independently, providing timely follow-up and resolution Leadership & EQ Capability

•Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities

•Strong team alliance skills and ability to work closely with others whom you have no direct authority over

•Effective communication skills, flexible style able to communicate effectively at all levels

•Strong influencing skills -able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior partners and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

•Is self-aware and skilled at handling impact on others

•Applies judgement and common sense at scale -demonstrates global understanding of the wider business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement /wise counsel

Desirable Criteria:

•Project management experience using both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

•Sound understanding of trends in the relevant process / technology areas

•Experience working within a global organisation, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones

Legal Disclaimer :

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.