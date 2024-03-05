Solutions Specialist - AR

Job summary

Essential criteria:

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

• Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

• Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

• Ability to prioritise effectively for yourself and the team.

• 2+ years of experience of system design

• Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

• Ability to formulate and solve problems.

• Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria

• 9+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

• Experience working in a multi-national organization.

• Knowledge of S/4 HANA

Essential Product Experience & Expertise:

• Subject Matter expert on multiple of the following SAP areas:

 Accounts Receivable,

 Cash & Banking (including IHC and BCM),

 Cash Management

• Knowledge of Sales & Distribution and integration with Finance is a plus.

• Knowledge of FSCM, Credit Management, Dispute management is a plus.

• Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the AR or C&B areas

• Deep knowledge and significant experience with SAP FICO functionality and a solid understanding of user transactional processes in an SAP environment.



