Source to Pay (S2C) Functional Consultant

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

As a Software Engineer, you are collaborating with a team in crafting software for BP colleagues and external users.

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to tackle BP and the world’s problems.

Key Accountabilities

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Crafting, developing, and testing custom software applications

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Supervising and applying new technologies

Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers

Software Engineer is accountable to the IT&S Product Manager and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for:

Ensuring the solution:

Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc

Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards

Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements

Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across BP

Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially efficient and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture

This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused attitude, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.

Required Criteria

SAP Systems Design

SAP Technical Specialism

SAP Systems Integration

Comprehensive understanding and experience in Source-to-Pay Processes (Sourcing, Procurement, Category Management, Accounts Payable, etc), and its relationship to complementing processes

Deep seated functional knowledge, hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape

SAP Ariba – SLP, AN, B&I, S2C, ICS

SAP Cloud Integration Gateway

SAP ECC – MM and its integration points to Finance, PM, IS-OIL, Tax

API

Good Functional and Technical Integration knowledge with hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape

SAP Process Orchestration (PO) / Process Integration (PI)

SAP Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG)

SAP ABAP language

SAP Fieldglass

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset

Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously

A great team-mate and leader, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others.

Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Experience in planning, designing, and delivering complex solutions across multiple products and organizational units



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



