This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Sourcing Analyst is a junior-level role supporting the Sourcing Advisor in proactive talent pipelining for senior leadership and critical capability roles. This position plays a crucial role in identifying and engaging high-quality candidates, building robust talent pipelines, and contributing to the organization’s talent acquisition strategy.

The purpose of this role is to support strategic sourcing efforts by identifying, researching, and engaging with top talent in the market. The Sourcing Analyst will work closely with the Sourcing Advisor to ensure a steady pipeline of qualified candidates, focusing on senior leadership and high-impact roles critical to the organization’s success.

What you will do:

Candidate Identification and Engagement

Conduct market research to identify potential candidates for senior leadership and critical capability roles.

Use various sourcing channels, including LinkedIn, professional networks, and talent databases, to identify and engage with high-potential talent.

Craft compelling outreach messages to attract passive candidates.

Pipeline Development

Build and maintain talent pipelines for recurring and future hiring needs.

Provide regular updates to the Sourcing Advisor on the status of pipelines and candidate engagement efforts.

Collaboration and Support

Collaborate with the Sourcing Advisor to refine sourcing strategies and align efforts with organizational goals.

Support the Talent Acquisition team by providing market insights and candidate data.

Data Management and Reporting

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of candidate interactions and progress in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) or other sourcing tools.

Provide metrics and reports on sourcing activities and pipeline status.

What you will need:

Experience in talent sourcing or recruitment, preferably in a fast-paced or high-growth environment.

Proficiency in sourcing tools and platforms such as LinkedIn Recruiter, job boards, and ATS.

Strong research and analytical skills with the ability to gather and interpret market data.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Skills:

Research and Analytical Skills

Ability to conduct thorough market research and talent mapping.

Strong analytical skills to assess candidate profiles and market data.

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for engaging passive candidates.

Ability to establish relationships with internal stakeholders and potential candidates.

Organizational and Time Management Skills

Strong organizational skills to manage multiple sourcing projects simultaneously.

Ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Technical Skills

Proficiency in sourcing tools, ATS, and CRM systems.

Strong skills in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint, for reporting and presentations.

Attention to Detail

High level of accuracy in data entry and candidate documentation.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.