Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Sourcing Excellence Lead is responsible for planning, implementing and supporting continuous improvement initiatives for the Sourcing team. The team looks after various sourcing activities across various categories of spend and you are responsible to focus on improving operational outcomes.



Ensuring that all activities follow the GBS’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity

Crafting visibility on existing working method using relevant techniques (value stream mapping / data gathering / user story articulation), communicating and disseminating the methods using practical medium eg. Group email, Yammer, newsletter, etc

Demonstrating a bias towards Lean process delivery through elimination of non-value adding activity i.e., removal of unnecessary hand-offs and manual effort wherever possible

Making processes measurable and developing balanced reporting that enables proactive issue identification, mitigation and early warning to management

Understanding the factors driving demand for GBS services and finding opportunities to influence demand (aggregate / optimise / eliminate)

Promoting and where vital crafting standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers and finance procurement

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, prioritization and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensuring effective critical issue management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensuring all processes are aligned with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation

Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Driving the evolution of the processes managed and develop the continuous improvement mind-set and culture

Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers

Supervising and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements

Bachelors’ degree preferably in business studies

Ideal candidates will have a degree with at least 7 - 10 years of finance, risk or other proven experience.

You will be proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and can drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team.

Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role.

You should be able to analyze operational risk exposure and advise risk mitigation programs.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



