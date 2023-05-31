Sourcing Excellence LeadBack

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Sourcing Excellence Lead is responsible for planning, implementing and supporting continuous improvement initiatives for the Sourcing team. The Sourcing team looks after various sourcing activities across various categories of spend. The Sourcing Excellence team is responsible to focus on improving operational outcomes and experience of the Sourcing team.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Sourcing Excellence Lead is responsible for planning, implementing and supporting continuous improvement initiatives for the Sourcing team. The Sourcing team looks after various sourcing activities across various categories of spend. The Sourcing Excellence team is responsible to focus on improving operational outcomes and experience of the Sourcing team.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The job holder will be responsible for:

Value focused operations improvement design and implementation

Ensuring that all activities are compliant with the GBS’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity

Creating transparency on existing ways of working using relevant techniques (value stream mapping / data gathering / user story articulation)

Demonstrating a bias towards Lean process delivery through elimination of non-value adding activity i.e., removal of unnecessary hand-offs and manual effort wherever possible

Making processes measurable and developing sustainable reporting that enables proactive issue identification, mitigation and early warning to management​

Understanding the factors driving demand for GBS services and identifying opportunities to influence demand (aggregate / optimise / eliminate)

Promoting and where necessary creating standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers and finance procurement

Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)

Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery

Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover

Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators

Ensuring effective escalation management in line with the agreed operating model

Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation

Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team

Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose

Driving the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture

Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key stakeholders at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers

Monitoring and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements

Team leadership and development

Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations

Mentor and support team members, and actively contribute to the development of the GBS capability and knowledge is the respective service lines

Professional leadership

Represent the Team and the wider GBS Sourcing organisation in process/policy meetings with respective stakeholders (eg. Finance Procurement, other GBS Service Lines, etc)

Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information

Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practices

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience in a service delivery environment in Procurement or any of business categories supported by GBS

Require strong & proven skills in development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, commercial negotiation.

Experience with e-procurement and ERP systems, e.g. Ariba, Salesforce is an advantage

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Excellent written & oral communication skill in English is a must.

Highly motivated and ambitious to drive value generation to the Business Partners

Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen

Strong and proven stakeholder relationship management skills incl. experience in engaging senior management levels

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations

Proven experience in coaching and leading a team with scale and complexity

Passion to motivate, develop and retain people

Ability to make decisions in a complex, sometimes ambiguous environment

Good time management, prioritisation and organisation skills

Proven record of leading/managing high value / complex sourcing initiatives

Broad understanding of negotiation strategies & techniques coupled with strong negotiation skills

Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team

A reasonable level of strategic thinking and ability to convert a vision & ideas into tangible actions is desirable



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



