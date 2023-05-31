Sourcing Excellence LeadBack

Job summary
The Sourcing Excellence Lead is responsible for planning, implementing and supporting continuous improvement initiatives for the Sourcing team. The Sourcing team looks after various sourcing activities across various categories of spend. The Sourcing Excellence team is responsible to focus on improving operational outcomes and experience of the Sourcing team.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
The job holder will be responsible for:
Value focused operations improvement design and implementation
- Ensuring that all activities are compliant with the GBS’s Health and Safety (HSSE) requirements, incl. a strong HSSE focus in any purchasing activity
- Creating transparency on existing ways of working using relevant techniques (value stream mapping / data gathering / user story articulation)
- Demonstrating a bias towards Lean process delivery through elimination of non-value adding activity i.e., removal of unnecessary hand-offs and manual effort wherever possible
- Making processes measurable and developing sustainable reporting that enables proactive issue identification, mitigation and early warning to management
- Understanding the factors driving demand for GBS services and identifying opportunities to influence demand (aggregate / optimise / eliminate)
- Promoting and where necessary creating standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers and finance procurement
- Ongoing tracking and reporting of value delivery (eg. savings)
- Operational Excellence by ensuring stable, effective and customer-focused service delivery
- Effective management of the activity triage & workflow with the Business Partners, resource allocation and ensuring adequate holiday, training & sickness cover
- Constantly achieving and delivering against the agreed Performance objectives incl. the respective Key Performance Indicators
- Ensuring effective escalation management in line with the agreed operating model
- Ensuring all processes are compliant with relevant ISO accreditation & assisting to the preparation for future accreditation
- Ensuring processes are embedded & adhered to consistently in the team
- Ensuring team process and procedure documentations are maintained and fit for purpose
- Driving the evolution of the processes managed and foster the continuous improvement mind-set and culture
- Working closely with other leaders and teams in the GBS Procurement organisation to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt
- Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key stakeholders at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers
- Monitoring and assuring compliance to BP Business Controls and SOX requirements
Team leadership and development
- Adhering to BP’s Leadership expectations
- Mentor and support team members, and actively contribute to the development of the GBS capability and knowledge is the respective service lines
Professional leadership
- Represent the Team and the wider GBS Sourcing organisation in process/policy meetings with respective stakeholders (eg. Finance Procurement, other GBS Service Lines, etc)
- Ensure the Team is part of the wider information flow and cascade necessary information
- Populate the usage of effective and up-to-date procurement techniques, tools and practices
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
- Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)
- Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience in a service delivery environment in Procurement or any of business categories supported by GBS
- Require strong & proven skills in development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, commercial negotiation.
- Experience with e-procurement and ERP systems, e.g. Ariba, Salesforce is an advantage
ESSENTIAL CRITERIA
- Excellent written & oral communication skill in English is a must.
- Highly motivated and ambitious to drive value generation to the Business Partners
- Strong business mind-set and commercial acumen
- Strong and proven stakeholder relationship management skills incl. experience in engaging senior management levels
- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations
- Proven experience in coaching and leading a team with scale and complexity
- Passion to motivate, develop and retain people
- Ability to make decisions in a complex, sometimes ambiguous environment
- Good time management, prioritisation and organisation skills
- Proven record of leading/managing high value / complex sourcing initiatives
- Broad understanding of negotiation strategies & techniques coupled with strong negotiation skills
- Knowledge on contract terms and extensive experience with regards to contracting
- Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement
- High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages
- Eagerness to learn and implement new tools and techniques to improve efficiency in the team
- A reasonable level of strategic thinking and ability to convert a vision & ideas into tangible actions is desirable
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.