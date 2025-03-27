Job summary

Join bp as Sourcing Excellence Manager!

Role itself:

FBT Procurement Sourcing to Contracting (S2C) partners with the Finance Procurement team to build and operate common process for sourcing to contracting activities, drive standardization and create a flawless delivery of end-to-end activity. The role will support the exciting delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficient and effective Procurement Source-to-contract (S2C) process

Key Accountabilities:

Collaborate with the Global Process Owners to drive process standardization and digitalization improvement.

Support the GPO to embed and reinforce the standardized processes and ways of working across the S2C teams.

Make available, communicate and ensure the reliability of reference Documentation for end-to-end sourcing to contracting processes and activities to the S2C teams.

Encourage, mentor, and partner with Sourcing Practitioners, business partners, development teams, business product owners and potentially 3rd party vendors to define roadmap to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Partner with the wider procurement organization to ensure the Source to Contract activities are achieving efficient performance against key metrics, implemented in accordance with our internal controls and in compliance with our policies.

Work closely with the Risk and Compliance team to strengthen the controls framework and reinforce the right attitude and behaviour across the S2C teams. Use data to gain insights and identify areas of improvement and opportunities for digitalization. Collaborate with DS&T and/or technology teams to ideate and deploy digital opportunities Drive / champion the CI initiatives.

You will be accountable to define and develop user stories and build the strong benefit case for the supporting S2C products and ensure project alignment

Management for the portfolio of projects in support of GBS Procurement strategic initiatives, risk, controls, promote deployments, Source to Pay process and sustain initiatives to ensure successful delivery of scope, schedule, cost and quality criteria.

Ensure Portfolio schedule integration, optimizing activity sequencing, accurately schedule and track plan reporting to assure timely delivery and effective risk management

Education and Experience:

8 years experience in procurement, preferably Sourcing & Contracting. project management (Agile)

Bachelors’ degree related fields especially procurement, supply chain management, logistics, business

Looking for someone who is experienced in Sourcing and Contracting

What will you deliver?:

Operational Excellence:

Guidelines and/or Standard Operating Procedures for assigned sourcing and contracting activities.

Conduct refresher or clarification sessions for guidelines and/or SOPs.

Intermediary between sourcing teams, GPO, Business/Corporate SMEs and enabling solutions

Periodic review and analysis of specific S2C activity, assessing performance levels, root causes of gaps against target and discrepancies to standard processes.

Continuous Improvement:

Project charters including benefit definitions;

User or functional/technical requirements;

Change impact assessment (technology, process, people, policy), change management plan and key success factor

Project Delivery and Management:

Project plan including timeline, risk and issue management,

Running stakeholder meetings and facilitating communications between project manager and stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle

Timely updates and reporting to customers and delivery partners;

Ensuring effective critical issue management in line with the agreed operating model

Supporting activities for Transformation (eg. 1P and Excellence & Experience (E&E) projects

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements Life & health insurance, medical care package Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program Possibility to join our social communities and networks Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



