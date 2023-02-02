Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Lead

Sourcing Lead

Sourcing Lead

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144666BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our GBS Procurement Team and advance your career as a
Sourcing Lead


GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

In this role You will:
  • Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of high spend & complexity
  • Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood, influence business demand where required and possible.
  • Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for bp in the marketplace
  • Develop Sourcing strategy, including options & scenarios in accordance with the respective Category strategy
  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
  • Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
  • Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project
  • Define negotiation and contracting strategy
  • Propose potential modifications/updates to the relevant contract templates based on category specific requirements
  • Regardless of the specific reporting structure, the Sourcing Lead is expected to provide coaching and professional guidance to his/her wider Team
  • If delegated by the Sourcing Manager, he/she may be the first point of escalation in the Team in specific categories/subcategories or regions supported
What You will need to be successful:
  • Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required
  • Fluent English knowledge
  • The ideal candidate has 5-7 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills
  • In-depth understanding of respective category/categories is essential
  • Track record of successful Procurement delivery in international environments
  • Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management
  • Strong understanding and experience of Planning and Performance Management
  • Strategic thinking and ability to define sourcing strategies
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

