Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Lead

Sourcing Lead

Sourcing Lead

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest, Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145301BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Key Accountabilities
The Sourcing Lead will support/manage end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:
Case Management

  • Receive, execute, and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.
Sourcing Strategy
  • Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions
  • Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements
  • Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes
Supplier Prequalification
  • Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines
Event Management
  • Support/manage the supplier selection process
  • Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.
  • Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.
  • Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.
Contracting
  • Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications
  • Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance
  • Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process
  • Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity
Contract Operationalization
  • Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
  • The ideal candidate has minimum eight (8) to ten (10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.
  • Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (3) to Four (4) years of experience in any of these Oil and Gas categories such as Drilling (Cementing, Mud Logging, Fluids, Wireline Equip & Serv, EPCI (Offshore Construction, Fabrication, Engineering Services, EPC, EPCI), Air Logistics, Marine Logistics services.
  • Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors
  • Experience of working in NOC and/or JV environment is an advantage
  • Fluent in English (oral and written) language. Additional European/Asian languages are advantageous
  • Ability to work on remote location basis
Desirable Criteria
  • Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Apply Search all jobs at bp