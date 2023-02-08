Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will support/manage end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, execute, and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

The ideal candidate has minimum eight (8) to ten (10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (3) to Four (4) years of experience in any of these Oil and Gas categories such as Drilling (Cementing, Mud Logging, Fluids, Wireline Equip & Serv, EPCI (Offshore Construction, Fabrication, Engineering Services, EPC, EPCI), Air Logistics, Marine Logistics services.

Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors

Experience of working in NOC and/or JV environment is an advantage

Fluent in English (oral and written) language. Additional European/Asian languages are advantageous

Ability to work on remote location basis

Desirable Criteria

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce