Sourcing Lead C&P - Procurement

At bp our goal for our Customer & Products (C&P) business is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing, and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

The Sourcing Lead supports various bp businesses with a range of complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities. In addition to sourcing, this role is accountable for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities. This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation and maintenance.

This role will handle end-to-end sourcing projects as per business request, including the following activities:

Demand Management : Ensure that the business requirements of all key stakeholders and Scopes of Work are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

: Ensure that the business requirements of all key stakeholders and Scopes of Work are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible. Case Management: Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity. Generate reports and analyze data depending on the project requirements.

Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity. Generate reports and analyze data depending on the project requirements. Sourcing Strategy: Identify value levers and opportunities to maximize value for bp. Develop Sourcing strategies in accordance with the respective Category strategy. Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximize value for bp. Develop Sourcing strategies in accordance with the respective Category strategy. Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement. Supplier Selection and Risk Mitigation: Handle and coordinate the supplier selection to achieve the most ideal option. Lead all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions including relationships with senior levels throughout the sourcing project. Follow our Code of Conduct, taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness.

Handle and coordinate the supplier selection to achieve the most ideal option. Lead all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions including relationships with senior levels throughout the sourcing project. Follow our Code of Conduct, taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Contracting: Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers. Develop and modify contract content based on templates and run the approval process.

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers. Develop and modify contract content based on templates and run the approval process. Supplier Management: act as key focal point for supplier during selection and contracting process up until implementation

act as key focal point for supplier during selection and contracting process up until implementation Professional Leadership: Optimally represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with other teams, partners, customers, and suppliers. Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios. Take an innovative approach proposing improvement initiatives that result in long term solution.

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required, preferably in business studies.

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage (e.g. CIPS, MCIPS)

The ideal candidate has 4 to 6 years of extensive experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting suppliers. Showcasing practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, drafting, and negotiating contracts and legal terms in English.

Phenomenal sourcing strategy preparation and proposal, supplier selection methods with a strong commercial orientation, influencing and communication skills.

Deep understanding of marketing, logistics and/or retail/facilities categories is crucial.

Experience leading a small team, preferably in a multinational/global, GBS/SSC environment.

Experience working in a large and multicultural team, global business, handling successful procurement delivery in complex and challenging international environments.

English proficiency.

Solid understanding of MS Office.

Analytical abilities to review and analyze complex data to identify issues and trends, marketplace, and financial analysis.

Experience with Ariba, Salesforce, Compass, or any e-sourcing systems.

Project management, sales, or legal background.

Proficiency in Portuguese.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path. Life & health insurance, pension plan, and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Contract Management, Procurement Coordination, Procurement Logistics, Procurement Software, Responsible Sourcing and Procurement, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Selection, Vendor Procurement



