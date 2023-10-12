Sourcing Lead - C&P

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

SOURCING LEAD - Customer & Products

In this role You will:

Lead complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Lead and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Lead all relevant business partner and supplier interactions including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and run the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Align with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers

Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior partners

Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios and propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

What You need to be successful:

Bachelors’ Degree qualification or equivalent experience is required (preferably in procurement, business studies or related field)

4-6 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting, showcasing practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills

of practical and application showcasing practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills Experience in Supplier Selection methods, Supplier Performance Management activities

Track record of successful Procurement delivery in complex, challenging international environments

Experience working in a large and multicultural team, global / international business experience

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners

Advanced level of English language knowledge, fluency in other European languages is an advantage

, fluency in other European languages is an advantage Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and life-cycle management

Ability and willingness to work and negotiate commercial and legal terms in English

Strategic thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies

Being able to work under pressure and stringent time constraints, prioritization

Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Excel, Word

Analytical abilities to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends, marketplace and financial analysis

Any Retail Asset category specific experience is an advantage

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrical environment is an adavantage

Experience managing/supporting retail network is an advantage

Ability and proven record of providing professional leadership, coordinate and mentor junior team members is an advantage

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce / Compass / or any e-sourcing systems is an advantage

Project management or Sales or Legal background is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.