Sourcing Lead - C&P with German

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.
Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a
SOURCING LEAD - C&P Low Carbon in Mobility with German
In this role You will:
- Manage end-to-end medium/high complexity sourcing projects
- Ensure that the business requirements and Scopes of Work are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.
- Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity
- Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for bp and develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy
- Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
- Manage and coordinate the supplier selection to achieve the most ideal option.
- Manage all relevant partner and supplier interactions including relationships with senior levels throughout the sourcing project
- Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers.
- Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
- Act as key focal point for supplier during selection and contracting process up until implementation
- Effectively represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with other teams, and suppliers
What You will need to be successful:
- Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required
- 6-7 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end sourcing and contracting, showcasing practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation
- Strong commercial orientation and communication skills
- Experience in Supplier Selection methods, Supplier Performance Management activities
- Experience working in a large and multicultural team, global / international business experience
- Fluent in English and German
- Proven experience with contract creation, and life-cycle management
- Ability to work and negotiate commercial and legal terms in English
- Being able to work under pressure, prioritization
- Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Excel, Word
- Analytical abilities to review and analyse complex data to identify issues and trends, marketplace and financial analysis
- Any Retail Asset (equipment purchase and maintenance, construction & maintenance services) category specific experience is an advantage
- Experience managing/supporting petrol station retail network is an advantage
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
