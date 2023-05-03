Site traffic information and cookies

Sourcing Lead - C&P-2

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146754BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade HResponsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a

Sourcing Lead – C&P (Turkish Speaking)

In this role You will:
  • Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity
  • Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.
  • Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace
  • Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy
  • Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement
  • Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen
  • Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project
  • Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers
  • Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process
  • Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements
  • Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives
  • Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

We have the following requirements:
  • At least 5 years of practical experience in end-to-end sourcing, contracting
  • Excellent written & oral communication skill in English and in Turkish is a must
  • At least 3 years of category specific experience, covering retail site construction and maintenance (or similar e.g.: industrial facility management, building maintenance, construction)
  • Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrical environment is an advantage
  • Experience working in a large and multicultural team
  • Strong influencing and negotiation skills
  • Strategic thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies
  • Being able to work under pressure and stringent time constraints
  • Fluent in English, which will be the main language of the BP location(s) supported
Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

