Sourcing Lead - C&P-2

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a



Sourcing Lead – C&P (Turkish Speaking)

In this role You will:

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Identify value levers and opportunities to maximise value for BP in the marketplace

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen

Manage the all relevant stakeholder and supplier interactions incl. and relationship including senior levels throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements

Take an innovative approach and lead continuous process improvement initiatives

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures

We have the following requirements:

At least 5 years of practical experience in end-to-end sourcing, contracting

Excellent written & oral communication skill in English and in Turkish is a must

At least 3 years of category specific experience, covering retail site construction and maintenance (or similar e.g.: industrial facility management, building maintenance, construction)

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrical environment is an advantage

Experience working in a large and multicultural team

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Strategic thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies

Being able to work under pressure and stringent time constraints

Fluent in English, which will be the main language of the BP location(s) supported

Strong working knowledge of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Access & Excel.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested