Sourcing Lead -Consumer & Products (Thai Speaker)

The Sourcing Lead supports Marketing, Retail, Technology and Payment (MRTP) category with a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities in Thai and English. The sourcing activity marketing service in this category including but not limited to Creative (ATL, BTL), Market Insight/ Research, MICE, Sponsorship and Promotional Item. In addition to sourcing, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities.
This includes demand management, definition of sourcing strategy based on a predefined category framework, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract creation & maintenance.
The ideal candidate has extensive experience in sourcing of services and commodities, knowledge of contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, communication, and collaborator leadership skills.