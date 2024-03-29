This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will handle end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request and the following activities:

Demand Management; Ensure that the business requirements of all key team members and Scopes of Work are well-understood and accurately covered in the sourcing process. Influence business demand where required and possible.

Case Management; Drive and handle various sourcing and contracting projects of medium/high spend & complexity. Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyse data depending on the project requirements.

Sourcing Strategy; Identify value levers and opportunities to improve value for bp. Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy. Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement.

Supplier Selection and Risk Mitigation; Lead and coordinate the supplier selection to achieve the most ideal option. Handle relevant team member and supplier interactions including relationships with senior levels throughout the sourcing project.

Contracting; Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers. Develop and modify contract content based on templates and handle the approval process. Contract Operationalization

Supplier Management; act as key focal point for supplier during selection and contracting process up until implementation

Professional Leadership ; Efficiently represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with other teams, partners and suppliers. Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate has 6-7 years of practical and application experience in end-to-end S&C, showcasing practical experience in sourcing of services and commodities, drafting and negotiating contracts and legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation.

Any Retail Asset or Marketing category specific experience

Previous experience in the Oil&Gas industry and/or industrial environment

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce / Compass / or any e-sourcing systems

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.