Sourcing Lead - Customer & Products

The Sourcing Lead will manage a team of sourcing analysts and/or sourcing leads and will also lead more complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request himself/herself. Accountabilities are inclusive of the following activities:
Professional Leadership
Will have people management responsibilities
Active involvement in task allocation and workload management categories/subcategories or regions supported
Optimally represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers
Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior stakeholders
Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution
Sourcing
Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Customer Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to determine the sourcing strategy
Lead the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan
Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation
Contracting
Negotiating and redlining contracts directly, without direct supervision from Legal
Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity
Additional accountabilities specific to this role
Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business
Develop a solid understanding of supply agreement templates along with thorough understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field
The ideal candidate has 7-8 years of end-to-end sourcing and contracting experience of services and commodities. Familiar with legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills.
Team / people management experience is crucial
Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners
Proficient in English
Strong ability to work and negotiate commercial and legal terms in English
Uses a broad range of negotiation techniques and adapts style and tactics to suit the situation.
Critical thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies
Solid understanding of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Excel, Word
Analytical abilities to review and analyze complex data to identify issues and trends, marketplace and financial analysis
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.