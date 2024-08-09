Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Lead - Customer & Products

Sourcing Lead - Customer & Products

Sourcing Lead - Customer & Products

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ083786
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will manage a team of sourcing analysts and/or sourcing leads and will also lead more complex, end-to-end Sourcing projects as per business request himself/herself. Accountabilities are inclusive of the following activities:

Professional Leadership

  • Will have people management responsibilities

  • Active involvement in task allocation and workload management categories/subcategories or regions supported

  • Optimally represent the Team in the respective categories in conversations with our stakeholders and suppliers

  • Represent the Team and support junior team members in communication and engagement with senior stakeholders

  • Drive and coordinate issue resolution in complex scenarios propose improvement initiatives that result in long term solution

Sourcing

  • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with Business Facing, Supply Facing and Customer Teams to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

  • Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions used to determine the sourcing strategy

  • Lead the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

  • Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting

  • Negotiating and redlining contracts directly, without direct supervision from Legal

  • Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney)      requirements for each BP entity

Additional accountabilities specific to this role

  • Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business

  • Develop a solid understanding of supply agreement templates along with thorough understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field

  • The ideal candidate has 7-8 years of end-to-end sourcing and contracting experience of services and   commodities. Familiar with legal terms, sourcing strategy preparation, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and interpersonal skills.

  • Team / people management experience is crucial

  • Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners

  • Proficient in English

  • Strong ability to work and negotiate commercial and legal terms in English

  • Uses a broad range of negotiation techniques and adapts style and tactics to suit the situation.

  • Critical thinking and ability to propose sourcing strategies

  • Solid understanding of MS Office products i.e. PowerPoint, Excel, Word

  • Analytical abilities to review and analyze complex data to identify issues and trends, marketplace and financial analysis

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

 

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp