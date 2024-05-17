Sourcing Lead - Drilling & Completions

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers.

Key accountabilities

Support/handle medium to high-risk activities, but not limited to the following:

Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

Support /Create and handle Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts.

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request.

Case Management:

Receive, implement and continuously handle incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy:

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied.

Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable.

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions.

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the approval process.

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are implemented and appropriate approvals adetailedted. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals areacquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Supplier Prequalification.

Event Management:

Support/run the supplier selection process.

Build and handle sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system.

Handle supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan.

Contracting:

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all partners to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Evaluate proposals/outputs.

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Supplier Management:

Support / Establish and implement the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively.

Segments the supply base for a category using appropriate analysis tools. Uses a variety of performance management processes, tools and methods to achieve agreed SLAs.

Essential Experience and Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field

The ideal candidate has minimum six (6) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial savvy and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (e) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services and Reservoir Development and Technology, Integrity Management, life cycle, engineering services and subsea; Operations ( HSSE, MRO, Reliability and Maintenance, Logistics (fuel, inbound logistics, Marine, warehousing & shore base management), Rotating Equipment.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Contracting Strategies, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement Services, Sourcing, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Analysis, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.