  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sourcing Lead - Drilling & RSS

Sourcing Lead - Drilling & RSS

Sourcing Lead - Drilling & RSS

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ081005
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will align with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers, to ensure visibility, consistency and fairness.

Key accountabilities

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, of the following activities:

Case Management

  • Receive, implement and handle incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Sourcing Strategy

  • Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied to determine the sourcing strategy decision

  • Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

  • Ensure relevant due diligence processes are implemented and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Supplier Prequalification

  • Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Event Management

  • Support/manage the supplier selection process

  • Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

  • Handle  supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Contracting

  • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all team members to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

  • Evaluate proposals/outputs

  • Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

  • Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Supplier Management

  • Support / Establish and implement the supplier management plan.  Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively. 

  • Manage supplier performance aligned with the supplier relationship/management plans. 

Essential Education and Job Requirements

  • The ideal candidate has minimum six (6) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial foresight and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

  • Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (e) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Rig Support Services)

  • Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

  • University degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant field.

  • Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

  • Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

  • Highly- motivated to own and further develop sourcing/category knowledge

  • Able to work on shift

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our  achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

