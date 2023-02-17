Sourcing Lead - Drilling & Completions

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.
Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.
The Sourcing Lead will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.
Key accountabilities
Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Lead will support/manage medium to high-risk activities, but not limited to the following: