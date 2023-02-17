Site traffic information and cookies

Sourcing Lead - Drilling & Completions

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145498BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.

Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

The Sourcing Lead will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key accountabilities
Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Lead will support/manage medium to high-risk activities, but not limited to the following:

  1. Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing and Supply facing teams.
  2. Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing and Supply Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.
Support /Create and manage Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts
  1. End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:
  1. Case Management
    • Receive, execute and continuously manage incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool
    • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
  2. Sourcing Strategy
    • Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions utilized to determine the sourcing strategy decision
    • Develop and execute sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable
    • Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process
    • Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the approval process
  3. Deliver value to internal stakeholders, partnering to manage all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process (CMcp, working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams
  4. Supplier Prequalification
    • Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines
    • Monitor/manage continuous supplier prequalification status, and action per the related guidelines
  5. Event Management
    • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
    • Support/manage the supplier selection process
    • Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system
    • Manage supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan
    • Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation
  6. Contracting
    • Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
    • Evaluate proposals/outputs
    • Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process
    • Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.
  7. Supplier Management
    • Support / Establish and execute the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively.
  8. To support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits. Manage assigned gap closure plan actions to OMS 2.5, 6.6 and 6.7.
Essential Education
Bachelor's degree in any discipline or related field
Essential experience and job requirements
  • The ideal candidate has minimum four (4) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.
  • Proven knowledge and relevant minimum two (2) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services and Reservoir Development
  • Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures
  • Able to work on shift
Desirable criteria and qualifications
Professional certification in Supply Chain (eg. CIPS)

