Sourcing Lead - Drilling & Completions

Job summary

This role will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.



Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.



The Sourcing Lead will comply with BP’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key accountabilities

Based on internal task assignment, the Sourcing Lead will support/manage medium to high-risk activities, but not limited to the following:

Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing and Supply facing teams. Category Strategy: Align with the Business Facing and Supply Facing needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Case Management Receive, execute and continuously manage incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met Sourcing Strategy Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions utilized to determine the sourcing strategy decision

Develop and execute sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the approval process Deliver value to internal stakeholders, partnering to manage all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process (CMcp, working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams Supplier Prequalification Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Monitor/manage continuous supplier prequalification status, and action per the related guidelines Event Management Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Support/manage the supplier selection process

Build and manage sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Manage supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation Contracting Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity. Supplier Management Support / Establish and execute the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively. To support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits. Manage assigned gap closure plan actions to OMS 2.5, 6.6 and 6.7.

The ideal candidate has minimum four (4) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum two (2) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention); Rig Support Services and Reservoir Development

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures

Able to work on shift

Support /Create and manage Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contractsBachelor's degree in any discipline or related fieldProfessional certification in Supply Chain (eg. CIPS)