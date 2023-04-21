Sourcing Lead : EV

Job summary

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, program and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Role Synopsis

This is an Individual Contributor role that looks to support various bp businesses in Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).

This role will chip in to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP), approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

To align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will lead end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously lead multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions and ensuring process, is in line with Global Governance requirements

Event Management

To lead the supplier selection process

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions).

Lead the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and detailed work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Lead the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate has minimum eight (8) to ten (10) years of experience in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial foresight and interpersonal skills.

Experience in Electrical, Electronics, Automation, Civil work, Engineering, Petrol Station / Charging Station Constructions. Experience in Electric Vehicle field will be an advantage.

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Influencing and negotiation skills, leadership behaviors

Ability to work on shift hours

Believe in Agile ways of working

Desirable criteria