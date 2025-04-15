Sourcing Lead - EV Charging

Entity:Finance
The Sourcing Lead will manage/support end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects for the EV Charging category across our core markets globally. The category includes EV chargers, Electrical supply equipment, Battery energy storage systems, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services and Maintenance services for EV charging infrastructure.
Our objective is to deliver value to bp pulse (bp's electric vehicle charging business) by sourcing a quality, cost-competitive and sustainable supply chain that helps deliver on the businesses' safety, operational and commercial targets - all underpinned by the global category strategies, regional requirements and relevant governance frameworks.
There is a huge dependency on supply chain to drive savings for the company. Hence we, the Sourcing community, have a tremendous opportunity to support bp's strategy by driving more competition in our third party spend, scaling up capability in bp's Business Technology Centres (BTC) based in Budapest, Kuala Lumpur and Pune, as well as leveraging technology to transform and standardise our systems.
In this role you will lead the Source to Contract (S2C) activities and deliverables for the EV Charging category.
Essential Criteria;
You will be part of our growing Finance Business & Technology (FBT) Procurement community - based in one of our Business Technology Centres (BTC). FBT Procurement is an integral part of how the bp business and functions operate. The FBT Procurement Sourcing team drives the way in which bp approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.
You will support the bp pulse regional businesses and work in collaboration with the global category management teams to deliver source-to-contract (S2C) strategies and activities.
You will be part of a highly motivated team supporting one of bp's growth engine businesses - EV charging - and play a key role in growing bp's operating cashflow. You will join a community that demonstrates bp's three core values: putting safety first, playing to win, and caring for others. And finally, you will be part of a wider support network that fosters psychological safety, strives for continuous improvement, and celebrates individual & team successes by recognising outstanding performance.
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
