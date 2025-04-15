Sourcing Lead - EV Charging

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

The Sourcing Lead will manage/support end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects for the EV Charging category across our core markets globally. The category includes EV chargers, Electrical supply equipment, Battery energy storage systems, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services and Maintenance services for EV charging infrastructure.

Our objective is to deliver value to bp pulse (bp's electric vehicle charging business) by sourcing a quality, cost-competitive and sustainable supply chain that helps deliver on the businesses' safety, operational and commercial targets - all underpinned by the global category strategies, regional requirements and relevant governance frameworks.

There is a huge dependency on supply chain to drive savings for the company. Hence we, the Sourcing community, have a tremendous opportunity to support bp's strategy by driving more competition in our third party spend, scaling up capability in bp's Business Technology Centres (BTC) based in Budapest, Kuala Lumpur and Pune, as well as leveraging technology to transform and standardise our systems.

In this role you will lead the Source to Contract (S2C) activities and deliverables for the EV Charging category.

S2C activities and deliverables:

Develop sourcing strategies and ATM (approach to market) papers for the EV Charging category. The category includes: EV chargers, Electrical supply equipment, Battery energy storage systems, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services and Maintenance services.

Manage the sourcing approval process in line with both Regional and Global governance requirements.

Perform supplier screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines.

Coordinate the sourcing projects/events (RFI/RFP/e-auction).

Manage the supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project.

Coordinate the bid evaluation with technical and commercial teams in accordance with bp Category Management Policy.

Develop the Award Recommendation and obtain approvals as per governance framework.

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the sourcing strategy and scope of work.

Negotiate contract and commercial terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process and manage the approvals.

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each bp entity.

Negotiate contract amendments with suppliers

Essential Criteria;

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or related field.

Minimum six (6) to ten (10) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities.

Proven knowledge and relevant sourcing experience in any of the following fields: Electrical Hardware, Power Electronics, Engineering, Design & Construction services, or Hardware Maintenance services.

Experience in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure field will be an advantage.

Strong & proven skills in development of the sourcing strategy and the approach to market based on predefined category strategies, source selection, contract negotiation, commercial negotiation.

Good stakeholder management skills managing global stakeholders.

Strong commercial acumen and communication skills.

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Influencing and negotiation skills.

Experience with Ariba and Salesforce systems is an advantage.

Fluent in English (oral and written).

This is an Individual Contributor role

Shift Pattern of Role - 1pm to 10pm (KL Timezone)

You will be part of our growing Finance Business & Technology (FBT) Procurement community - based in one of our Business Technology Centres (BTC). FBT Procurement is an integral part of how the bp business and functions operate. The FBT Procurement Sourcing team drives the way in which bp approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

You will support the bp pulse regional businesses and work in collaboration with the global category management teams to deliver source-to-contract (S2C) strategies and activities.

You will be part of a highly motivated team supporting one of bp's growth engine businesses - EV charging - and play a key role in growing bp's operating cashflow. You will join a community that demonstrates bp's three core values: putting safety first, playing to win, and caring for others. And finally, you will be part of a wider support network that fosters psychological safety, strives for continuous improvement, and celebrates individual & team successes by recognising outstanding performance.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.