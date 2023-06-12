Sourcing Lead : EV

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, program and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This is an Individual Contributor role that looks to support various bp businesses in Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy (CMP).
This role will chip in to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP), approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.
To align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.
The Sourcing Lead will lead end-to-end Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
