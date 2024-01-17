Sourcing Lead - EV

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence.Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

This is an Individual Contributor role that looks to support various bp businesses in Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities.

This role will chip in to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP), approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and NOC agreements.

To align with bp’s Code of Conduct, as well as all HSSE requirements, including continual support of HSSE objectives within the business, and taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulation.

Key Accountabilities

The Sourcing Lead will lead end-to-end projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously lead multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions

Develop Sourcing strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions and ensuring process, is in line with Global Governance requirements.

Event Management

To own the supplier selection process

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions).

Own the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and detailed work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance

Own the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate should have minimum eight (8) to ten (10) years of experience in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial foresight and interpersonal skills.

Relevant experience in Electrical, Electronics, Automation, Civil work, Engineering, AC/DC Chargers, Batteries, Petrol Station / Charging Station Constructions / Operations & Maintenance .

Experience in Electric Vehicle Charging field will be an advantage.

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Influencing and negotiation skills, leadership behaviors.

Ability to work on shift hours (3pm-12am, 1pm-10am Malaysia time).

Good written, verbal communication and presentation skills.

Believe in Agile ways of working.

Desirable criteria

Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

