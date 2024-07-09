Sourcing Lead - Engineering Lifecycle (China Market)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Sourcing Lead will support/manage end-to-end low/medium complexity Sourcing and Contracting projects as per business request, inclusive but not limited to the following activities.

Key Responsibilities

Case Management:

Receive, execute and continuously manage multiple Sourcing and Contracting project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy:

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes.

Supplier Prequalification and Set-Up:

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines.

Manage the set up of transactional suppliers in P2P systems.

Event Management:

Support/manage the bidder selection process.

Create case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions) in the available tools and systems.

Manage interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.

Coordinate with business stakeholder and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and obtain approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and manage the approval process.

Draft and compile contract ready for execution.

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Post Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and updated in the Company’s systems at all times. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business in accordance with CMP.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Ensure Pricebooks are up-to date by adding/removing items from Pricebooks based on agreements made with Business and Suppliers.

Contract Operationalization

Operationalize the Contract upon award in the Company’s tools and systems.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

The ideal candidate has five (5) to seven (7) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities in Energy sector, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant two (2) to three (3) years of experience in engineering services, business consultancy and EPC services will be an advantage.

Knowledge of different contract templates.

Good stakeholder management skills managing Global Stakeholders.

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team.

Influencing and negotiation skills, leadership behaviors.

Fluent in English (oral and written) language. Speaking and writing in Mandarin is required as this role needs to support China.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Contracts, Procurement Services, Sourcing strategy



